Eir appoints Fergal McCann as new CTO

Eir has made some internal changes by appointing Fergal McCann as its new chief technology officer (CTO), replacing Guillaume Duhazé who will step down later this month.

McCann will take up the new role on 1 May, where he will be responsible for advancing Eir’s 5G mobile network roll-out and modernising the company’s legacy network. Eir recently passed the milestone of connecting 1.2m premises to its nationwide fibre-to-the-home network.

McCann brings nearly three decades of experience in the telecoms industry into the new role. He is also a veteran with Eir, having served as its director of mobile networks since 2015.

Eir credited McCann with leading the transformation of its mobile network in the last five years and supporting the business in achieving numerous awards including an Ookla award for Best 5G Network Availability in one quarter of 2023.

“Fergal’s extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to take our network transformation programmes to the next level,” said Eir CEO Oliver Loomes.

Prior to joining Eir, Fergal worked in various leadership roles in companies such as Esat Digifone, O2 and Telefonica. He holds a degree in electronic engineering from DIT (now TU Dublin) and an MBA from the UCD Smurfit Business School.

“Technology has transformed the telecommunications industry and will continue to do so for the foreseeable,” McCann said when announcing his role as CTO. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity and responsibility to lead Eir’s tech transformation alongside my brilliant colleagues. Our core collective focus will be to bring the best of technology to Eir’s customers in all the services and solutions we offer.”

Eir recently reported multiple successes in its 2023 earnings, with growth in both revenue and customers across its services. But the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped by 3pc in the same period, while its annual operating costs rose by 3pc.

