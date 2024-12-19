Cathal Marley appointed as EirGrid’s new CEO

The new CEO will be commencing his duties nearly a year after Mark Foley stepped down.

Cathal Marley has been appointed as EirGrid’s new CEO, the state-owned electricity grid operator announced today (19 December).

Marley, who will take up the role in April 2025, holds more than 20 years of experience in the utilities and infrastructure sector, and is coming into this position from Gas Networks Ireland, where he has been CEO for nearly six years.

Mark Foley stepped down as EirGrid’s CEO earlier this April, following which, Martin Corrigan took over the position during the interim period while the organisation searched for a full-time successor.

Marley has also held key positions in other companies, including ESB, where he worked for 20 years and held numerous roles including the head of group treasury and investor relations, as well as holding the board chairperson position in Irish Water for nearly four years.

“I am delighted to be joining EirGrid at such a pivotal moment as we work together to deliver on the decarbonisation of Irish society in line with government policy and climate ambition,” said Marley.

“I am coming into this role at a transformational time for the organisation and the wider electricity sector.

“Together, we face a sizeable and exciting challenge. I look forward to working together to create impactful change that will enable social and economic growth for future generations, while delivering on a cleaner energy future,” he said.

EirGrid, which develops and manages Ireland’s electricity grid, intends to help Ireland achieve its target of having 80pc of the country’s electricity come from wind and solar sources by 2030, as part of the Climate Action Plan. According to recent data provided by the operator, a third of Ireland’s total electricity demand last month was generated using renewables – a majority of which came from wind farms.

While earlier this year, the operator announced a partnership with University College Cork to collaborate on research projects to help the country transition toward a zero-emissions power system.

