Ekco-owned Bluecube focuses on legal IT with CTS deal

Bluecube said it will provide a seamless transition for CTS customers as it plans to combine its own legal IT services with the Cheshire-based company.

IT specialist company Bluecube has acquired legal IT specialist CTS in order to expand its services across the UK and Ireland.

Cheshire-based CTS claims its IT services are shaped for the legal sector, offering cloud platforms, consultancy, managed services and cyber protection.

Bluecube said the acquisition will help it to become the key managed services provider for the legal industry, by combining its own legal IT services with that of CTS. The Ekco-owned company said CTS customers will have a seamless transition to Bluecube’s services and get immediate benefits.

The acquisition will give CTS customers access to a large cybersecurity practice, as Bluecube has more than 300 security specialists across offices in Milton Keynes, Dublin and Kuala Lumpur.

“CTS has a longstanding and rich relationship with many organisations in the legal sector,” said Bluecube CEO James Hawker. “We view the addition of these customers as a strategic opportunity to build the leading MSP practice for the legal sector in the UK and Ireland.

“We are confident that we can offer both the CTS people and their customers a smooth transition to Bluecube. We will provide CTS customers with market leading IT services that will allow their businesses to continue to grow.”

Bluecube said the UK’s legal sector is in a period of digital transformation and claims legal practices of all sizes are looking to specialist providers to cater to their IT needs.

Bluecube was acquired by Irish cloud and cybersecurity company Ekco last December, in a deal that doubled the size of Ekco’s UK operations. The Bluecube deal was not only Ekco’s largest ever, but also its fourth acquisition in a 12-month period. Prior to this deal, Ekco acquired Waterford-based Radius to expand its Irish presence.

London-based tech VC firm Corten Capital became a majority shareholder in Ekco in 2022, after making an undisclosed investment.

