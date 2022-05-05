Musk gets $7bn for Twitter buyout from major backers

Almost 20 investors have donated a total of $7.1bn to Elon Musk for his buyout of Twitter, which will close later this year subject to regulatory approval.

Elon Musk has secured commitments of varying amounts from 18 investors for his planned $44bn takeover of Twitter. The total amount he has raised from the funders is $7.1bn. This was confirmed by a filing released by the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday (May 4).

The billionaire mogul has received backing from major firms such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Vy Capital. Asset management firm Fidelity has also come on board, as have crypto exchange Binance and the nation of Qatar.

These firms are the first equity partners to back Musk’s Twitter buyout. The biggest donation amount for Musk came courtesy of the Lawrence J Ellison Revocable Trust at $1bn. The next biggest being $800m and the smallest amount was from Honeycomb Asset Management at $5m.

Twitter confirmed on 25 April that Musk was planning to purchase the company after the Tesla and SpaceX owner left everyone guessing as to his next move.

Musk made an all-cash offer in mid-April that amounted to around $43bn, which Twitter said it would review. Musk has been acquiring shares in the site for the past few months and, by the beginning of April, he became Twitter’s largest shareholder.

If the deal closes later this year, Musk will take Twitter private. He said previously that he plans to make it a place for free speech, adding that it has “tremendous potential”.

His comments were seen as controversial by those who do not want the site privatised by a billionaire.

The country of Qatar is giving Musk $375m for his acquisition plans, meaning the tech entrepreneur and free speech advocate is benefitting from a state that does not allow freedom of expression to all of its citizens. According to a report by US-based non-profit organisation Freedom House, Qatar scored 25 out of a possible 100 on its Freedom in the World index 2022.

Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com recently, director of the Institute for Future Media, Democracy and Society at Dublin City University Prof Jane Suiter said: “Musk has an evangelist view of the internet as an open space and democratising force.”

