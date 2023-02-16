Equinix appoints Peter Lantry as managing director for Irish operation

Lantry has nearly two decades of experience working in senior management roles with large enterprises such as EirGrid, Hitachi Energy and IBM.

Equinix has chosen Peter Lantry to lead its operations in Ireland, taking the country’s managing director (MD) role from Maurice Mortell.

In this position, Lantry will work closely with Equinix customers to support their growth and help them reach new targets. He will also support the digital infrastructure company in a number of sustainability initiatives to help it become carbon neutral by 2030.

Lantry joins Equinix from Hitachi Energy, where he served as the company’s MD in Ireland and its global data centre lead. In this role, he had a focus on developing sustainable energy options for the data centre industry.

He has nearly two decades of experience working in senior leadership roles with large enterprises, particularly in Ireland’s energy sector. Prior to his work with Hitachi, Lantry was with EirGrid for 16 years in various leadership positions.

For three of those years, he served as the company’s head of interconnection between Ireland’s electricity system and Europe. He was a senior project manager on the East-West Interconnector, which connects the Irish and UK electricity markets.

Prior to his work with EirGrid, Lantry served as a management consultant for PWC and IBM. He has multiple degrees from University College Dublin, including an MBA in business and commerce.

Speaking on his new appointment, Lantry said he feels “very privileged” to join a company that is committed to helping Ireland and “its thriving digital economy grow sustainably”.

“Joining Equinix presents a unique opportunity to champion the important work the company does in underpinning Ireland’s growth through its unique global platform and digital services, as well as helping customers meet their ambitious sustainability targets,” Lantry said.

Equinix VP for growth and emerging markets, Judith Gardiner, said Ireland is an “extremely important market for both Equinix and the digital infrastructure sector”. He added that it was “vital” the company find someone with the “calibre and experience of Peter”.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Maurice Mortell, who led the Irish business for more than 20 years; first as Data Electronics, then TelecityGroup and now Equinix,” Gardiner said.

“Through his industry knowledge, passion and dedication, he has made our Irish business what it is today, and we wish him every success with his future endeavours.”

