ESW to acquire fellow e-commerce player Scalefast

ESW, formerly eShopWorld, expects the deal to boost its market strength in multiple sectors as it seeks to hit ambitious growth targets in the years ahead.

Irish e-commerce player ESW has announced plans to acquire Scalefast, an e-commerce-as-a-service provider in the US.

ESW, formerly known as eShopWorld, said the deal will boost its market strength in apparel, beauty, personal care and brands in areas such as entertainment, gaming and electronics.

Scalefest builds e-commerce stores by leveraging its in-house developed platform, retail infrastructure and knowledge in proprietary data and behavioural analytics, which gives brands direct-to-consumer e-commerce features and capabilities.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is reported to be worth around $300m.

“ESW’s acquisition of Scalefast demonstrates our commitment and ambition to accelerate growth for our customers by empowering them to be at the forefront of rapidly evolving consumer requirements around the world,” ESW founder and CEO Tommy Kelly said.

“Scalefast’s technology offering is highly complementary and will enable ESW to unleash new capabilities and deliver even faster direct-to-consumer ecommerce growth for new and existing clients,” Kelly added.

The announcement follows ambitious growth targets set by the Dublin-headquartered e-commerce player last year. ESW said it intends to grow its revenues to $5bn over five years, along with plans to create 500 new jobs over the next three years.

ESW serves customers in more than 200 different countries, connecting them with major global brands such as Nike and Gucci. Following the acquisition, Scalefast’s clients will get access to ESW’s checkout, payment gateway, and logistics offerings.

“Scalefast’s services are highly synergistic with ESW’s from a revenue generation perspective,” Scalefast CEO Nicolas Stehle said. “We are excited by this opportunity to join in a bold vision for the future of DTC ecommerce.

“Scalefast and ESW’s blended knowledge, expertise, and technology will provide distinct competitive advantages as a fully integrated technology-driven commerce service provider,” Stehle said.

The deal is expected to close by the middle of 2022, subject to customary approvals.

Following the acquisition, Scalefest founders Stehle, CTO Frédéric Bocquet and CMO Olivier Schott will join ESW’s senior management team.

Last year, international shipping provider Asendia became the sole owner of ESW. Asendia, a joint venture between La Poste Group and Swiss Post, was a majority shareholder since 2017.

