EU proposes new rules to tackle online child sexual abuse content

The proposed rules would make online platforms assess and reduce the risk of child sexual abuse material appearing on their services.

The EU Commission has proposed a set of new rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse online, which include mandatory reporting by online platforms.

The proposed legislation shared today (11 May) requires online platforms to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse material on their services. These platforms will also have to assess and mitigate the risk of misuse on their services.

The regulation would also lead to the creation of an EU centre on Child Sexual Abuse, to help online platforms comply with the new rules and receive reports of online child abuse. This centre will also assist law enforcement and Europol by reviewing the reports from the providers before sending them on.

“Today’s proposal sets clear obligations for companies to detect and report the abuse of children, with strong safeguards guaranteeing privacy of all, including children,” EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson said.

“Child sexual abuse is a real and growing danger: not only is the number of reports growing, but these reports today concern younger children. These reports are instrumental to starting investigations and rescuing children from ongoing abuse in real time,” Johansson said.

The EU Commission said the current system based on voluntary detection and reporting by companies has been “insufficient to adequately protect children”. The Commission said 95pc of all child sexual abuse reports in 2020 came from one company, despite evidence that the issue exists on multiple platforms.

The Commission added that the issue has been heightened amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Internet Watch foundation noted a 64pc increase in reports of confirmed child sexual abuse in 2021 compared to 2020.

The new rules will be discussed within the EU Parliament and Council. If passed, they will replace the current interim regulation.

The proposed regulation comes a month after the landmark Digital Services Act was passed, which aims to make the internet safer with new rules for all digital services.

EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson in 2019. Image: European Parliament via Flickr (CC by 2.0)

