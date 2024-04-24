EU lawmakers approve right to repair rules to reduce waste

The new rules will come into effect in roughly two years and aim to make it easier and cheaper for consumers to have their products repaired and reduce the amount of waste in the EU.

The EU Parliament has adopted a right to repair directive that aims to force manufacturers to repair products for a reasonable price and extend the life cycle of various devices.

The Parliament voted in favour of these rules with an overwhelming majority – 584 votes in favour, compared to only three against and 14 abstentions. These measures were proposed last year as a way boost the repairs industry as well as encourage more sustainable consumption among EU citizens. The draft measures received a similar level of support in an earlier vote.

The EU said these rules will ensure that manufacturers provide “timely and cost-effective repair services” and inform consumers about their rights around repairing products. Manufacturers will be required to repair common household products even after their legal guarantee has expired, such as washing machines, vacuum cleaners and smartphones.

The measures also intend to reduce the costs associated with repairing devices, to ensure it is an affordable option for EU consumers.

The European Commission claims the early disposal of consumer goods produces 261m tons of CO2-equivalent emissions and generates 35m tonnes of waste in the EU each year. The Commission also claims consumers lose roughly €12bn a year by replacing goods instead of repairing them.

Under these new rules, each EU member state will have to implement at least one measure to promote repair. Examples of these measures include implementing repair vouchers, information campaigns, offering repair courses or supporting community-led repair spaces.

Member states will have 24 months to bring the directive into their national laws, once the the directive is formally approved by EU Council and published in the EU Official Journal. Rapporteur René Repasi, MEP, said the right to repair products will “now become a reality” under this directive.

“It will be easier and cheaper to repair instead of purchase new, expensive items,” Repasi said. “This is a significant achievement for Parliament and its commitment to empower consumers in the fight against climate change.

“The new legislation extends legal guarantees by 12 months when opting for repair, gives better access to spare parts and ensures easier, cheaper and faster repair.”

