Evernote scooped up by Milan-based app maker Bending Spoons

CEO Ian Small said that the acquisition, expected to be completed early next year, will help Evernote become ‘a powerful, intuitive extension of your brain’.

Evernote, the popular note-taking and task management app, is being acquired by Italian tech company Bending Spoons.

Headquartered in Milan, Bending Spoons develops a suite of mobile apps with around 100m global monthly users combined, including video-editor Splice and AI-assisted photo editor Remini.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. The deal is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Evernote CEO Ian Small said this move marks another step in the app’s journey to be an “extension” of one’s brain.

Acting as a virtual notebook, Evernote aims to help users organise and search through their notes, allowing them to embed photos, audio and web content. Operating in a freemium model, it has services for teams, individual professionals and personal use.

“The path we’ve taken in recent years – rebuilding our apps in order to expand Evernote’s utility and deepen its appeal – has made possible new features, deep focus on our customers,” Small wrote while announcing the acquisition.

“Teaming up with Bending Spoons will speed that journey, accelerating the delivery of improvements across our teams, professional, personal and free offerings.”

Evernote is currently beta-testing a new collaborative editing feature that lets multiple users edit the same note simultaneously. It also allows individuals to edit the same note across multiple devices seamlessly. Support for Office 365 calendars is also on the way.

“Every day, millions of people across the globe rely on Evernote to organise their lives,” Bending Spoons CEO Luca Ferrari said.

“As such, Evernote is a perfect fit for the Bending Spoons portfolio, and we’re delighted to be able to serve its large and loyal customer base.”

Small hopes that joining Bending Spoons will bring the Evernote team a wealth of experience, expertise in app-making and access to proprietary technology.

“Bending Spoons has built a remarkable business with strong financials and has the ability and resources to propel Evernote forward,” Small said. “Together, we share a vision for Evernote as a powerful, intuitive extension of your brain.”

