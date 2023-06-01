Irish event tech company scores $3m in funding

Ex Ordo wants to use its $3m raise to build out its customer support and sales teams. The company is eyeing US expansion in particular.

Ex Ordo, a company that provides conference management tech for scientific and academic events, has secured more than $3m from investors.

Backers include Enterprise Ireland, as well as Ex Ordo’s initial group of angel investors. Several figures within the scholarly communications industry also opted to back the Galway-headquartered company. These include Hindawi co-founders Ahmed Hindawi and Nagwa Abdelmottaleb; former CEO of Hindawi, Paul Peters; Sven Fund, MD of Reviewer Credits; and James Douglas, MD of Morgan Healey.

In addition to being an investor in Ex Ordo, Peters is the company’s board chair. He said that “While scholarly event organisers have been faced with very significant challenges over the past few years, there have also been some exciting new opportunities for societies to streamline their workflows and deliver increased value to their members.” He added that he had seen “first-hand” through his interactions with the Ex Ordo team that they have “the tools, talent and values that societies are looking for in a partner” to help them take advantage of event tech.

Ex Ordo plans to use the fresh funding to develop its scholarly event platform and expand its customer-facing teams. It wants to expand its reach in the European and US markets. It currently has employees working remotely across Ireland and the UK. Its main office is in Galway. With the new investment, the company will be able to create around 50 sales and customer support jobs.

“With this funding, we will be able to accelerate the development of our platform’s capabilities, including the development of a powerful open API, as well as expanding our customer-facing teams in North America to partner with some of the most prestigious societies on the planet,” said Paul Killoran, founder and CEO of Ex Ordo.

He added that the investment “validates the value and potential” of the platform. “When we bring people together, whether that’s in person or online, we unlock the potential for knowledge. To accelerate knowledge, we need to make it easier for these communities to meet and Ex Ordo can make this a reality by ensuring that content and event logistics are seamless for organisers and attendees.”

