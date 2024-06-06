Expleo invests €1m to launch new leadership training service

John Philp, who will lead the new service, said that the objective is to supporting Expleo’s growing client base and help leaders reach their ‘full potential’.

Expleo, the global engineering, technology and consulting services provider, has announced a €1m investment today (6 June) to create a leadership development programme in Ireland.

The Leading with Leadership service will provide tailored masterclasses, workshops and coaching on leadership skills for current and prospective clients of the company. It will focus on a wide range of skills, from communication and management to business development and even board-level leadership.

Patricia McGuire, director of the Expleo Academy, said there is a growing demand for improved leadership skills across all sectors thanks to “pandemic-related disruptions”.

“Even over the past eight months, we have noticed a significant increase in public sector organisations considering leadership development programmes. Effective leadership has never been more important and we are proud to be pioneers in implementing this comprehensive initiative,” she said.

“To deliver this new service, we have curated a team of experts armed with extensive experience and a profusion of practical insights. We believe that true leadership is not just about guiding teams; it’s about igniting passion, fostering innovation and shaping a brighter future.”

The service, to be available both in-person and online, is aimed at businesses both in Ireland and abroad and will be delivered by a team of more than 80 highly skilled facilitators, coaches and trainers, Expleo said.

Over the next three years, the €1m investment will cover recruitment and support costs for staff as well as client engagement, sales training and venue rentals.

“Leadership development is about understanding the essence of a business, driving meaningful contributions to its bottom line and fostering a culture where excellence thrives,” said John Philp, who will lead the new service on behalf of Expleo Academy. Philp was recently appointed as head of leadership development programmes at Expleo.

“When businesses sharpen their leadership skills, they’re not just driving organisational change, they’re creating an environment where everything else just clicks,” he added.

“If organisations neglect to invest time and resources in developing these skills, they’re simply setting themselves up for failure. Through this exciting new service, we eagerly anticipate supporting our growing client base and helping their existing and emerging leaders reach their full potential.”

Just last month, the Expleo invested €1m to launch an AI centre of excellence in Ireland across two central hubs in the company’s Dublin and Belfast HQs. The centre aims to help businesses adopt AI for a range of purposes, from generative AI and fraud detection to predictive analysis and quality assurance.

