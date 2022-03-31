EY beefs up its tech consultancy with Irish acquisition

The professional services firm said the deal will enhance its offerings across software development, SAP solutions and intelligent automation.

EY is set to acquire Irish enterprise tech firm Client Solutions with the aim of boosting its offering across digital and technology services.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and the acquisition is subject to closing conditions including merger clearance by the competition watchdog.

EY said the deal will enhance its offerings across a broad range of technology services, including software development, SAP solutions, service management and intelligent automation.

Founded in 1994, Client Solutions employs more than 240 people. The company serves a wide range of blue-chip companies, and aims to improve their operations and make them more efficient.

In 2019, the company announced 90 new jobs across Dublin and Cork.

Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner at EY Ireland, said the acquisition is “hugely exciting” and in line with the firm’s growth strategy.

“Clients are increasingly seeking guidance on how to innovate and transform their business models. Unlocking ingenuity and making change happen at an ever-increasing pace is critical to how we serve our clients,” he said.

“We believe that Client Solutions will be a great fit for EY clients as we enhance our service offering and suite of business solutions. The Client Solutions team has a solid reputation in the market and their skills will complement EY teams’ existing credentials in the technology consulting space.”

Client Solutions CEO Teddy McCarthy added: “We look forward to the prospect of joining EY where we will continue to foster our culture of continuous improvement and innovation to deliver excellence in enterprise technology solutions. This is an exciting next step in our journey and together I am confident we will go from strength to strength in driving our clients’ success.”

EY Ireland’s head of consulting, Barry McCarthy, said the company has seen “incredible growth” across its consulting business in recent years and this acquisition will help drive that growth further.

Last September, the professional services firm announced more than 800 jobs across Ireland with roles in several areas including consulting, audit, tax, corporate finance, technology and analytics as well as cybersecurity, law and economics.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.