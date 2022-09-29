EY’s new AI facility aims to help companies access emerging tech

The company will also enter into a four-year strategic research collaboration with the Science Foundation Ireland’s Adapt Centre.

EY Ireland has today (29 September) launched a new centre of excellence that will help companies utilise emerging AI-based technologies.

The EY AI Labs will be available to client companies seeking access to the areas of big data, AI, smart automation, VR/AR and advanced analytics.

The facility will run in collaboration with the EY Wavespace Innovation Centre, a flexible, multi-use space that has been kitted out with interactive tools to connect with EY’s global network of Wavespace centres.

AI Labs will expand EY’s existing technology consulting business across AI, automation, machine learning and big data over the next three years.

The facility’s offering will include capabilities across natural language processing, predictive analytics, optimisation, expert systems and advanced computer recognition.

Speaking at the launch of AI Labs, EY Ireland’s Paul Pierotti said AI presents “endless opportunities” for businesses to solve complex issues.

“By taking the necessary measures to adopt these technologies, Irish organisations will be set on a new path of digital optimisation and success,” he said.

“AI Labs at EY epitomises the value we place on innovation as a firm as reflected in the ongoing expansion of our vibrant technology consulting business.”

Investing in research

As part of the launch, EY will also collaborate with the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Adapt centre by investing in PhD students and fellowships to drive research capacity and innovation in the area of AI.

The collaboration will facilitate the application of advanced technology and research initiatives that address real-world industry challenges.

The investment will initially co-fund two PhD students in 2022 with plans to scale and include research fellowships, targeted projects and other collaborations in the areas of health, transport and utilities.

Declan McKibben, executive director of the Adapt centre said the partnership signals “a new strategic approach” that will nurture talent and drive innovation.

“By building and valuing strong relationships with academic institutions, the innovation ecosystem and businesses, we ensure that knowledge transfer can happen much more rapidly in line with the pace of innovation today.”

