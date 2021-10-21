Newly carbon negative EY Ireland claims carbon neutrality ‘isn’t enough’

The company’s carbon negative status follows a year on from its initial carbon neutral declaration. It hopes to reach net zero by 2025.

EY Ireland has revealed its newly achieved carbon negative status. The Irish branch of the global professional services company, also known as Ernst & Young, is the latest to announce it has made progress regarding corporate sustainability.

In March of this year, EY joined more than 60 companies in signing up to a Low Carbon Pledge to set science-based carbon emission reduction targets. The pledge was an updated version of another from 2018.

It was signed by companies from a broad range of sectors including Accenture, Arup, BT Ireland, Cisco, EirGrid, AbbVie, Janssen, PwC, RTÉ, Three Ireland, Irish Water, Verizon and William Fry. In agreeing to the terms of the pledge, the companies will be held publicly accountable for their carbon emissions.

Net zero by 2025

EY’s carbon negative status is part of its plan to eventually become net zero by 2025. By then, the company aims to have fully removed its residual emissions from the atmosphere.

Stephen Prendiville, EY Ireland’s head of sustainability commented that its carbon negative status was “thanks to the hard work” of the company’s colleagues. For the past number of years, the team has “identified, supported and invested in twelve carbon removal and offset projects,” meaning that today, EY removes more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits, Prendiville said.

“From agriculture soil revitalisation projects, to forest protection and development, EY investments also support innovation and development in every global region. Our ambition is to remain carbon negative into the future, as our teams also work to reduce our absolute emissions by 40pc and achieve our science-based target of net zero by 2025,” he added.

EY has invested in a carbon offset portfolio with Swiss carbon finance consultancy South Pole. The portfolio includes multiple projects that offset or remove carbon through reforestation, regenerative agriculture, biochar and forest conservation.

Taking bold action

The company is also continuing to work on ways to help clients and partners become more sustainable. Recently it surveyed 250 Irish businesses about their attitudes to the climate crisis and what actions they were taking to reduce pollution. The survey found that two-thirds of companies did not think they could achieve net carbon neutrality by 2030.

EY achieved carbon neutrality last year, but according to Carmine Di Sibio, EY global chairperson and CEO, that “simply isn’t enough” to deliver a sustainable planet for future generations.

Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner at EY Ireland, echoed Di Sibio. “After EY became carbon neutral in 2020, we looked at the latest climate data and knew we could and should do more. Companies that can move faster on climate action have an obligation to do so. We are proud to have achieved this carbon negative standard and we are passionate about helping our clients expedite their own sustainability journeys. The time for bold action is now.”

“As both Governments on the island of Ireland work to drive action and momentum to tackle climate change, the critical role of Irish business leaders is becoming even more urgent,” O’Keeffe added.

A few days ago, Johnson & Johnson said it was moving to 100pc renewable electricity across its Irish operations. The company’s Irish branch will source its electricity from two wind farms run by a Danish company located in Clare and Kerry. By 2030, the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality.

