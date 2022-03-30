Messenger rolls out @everyone and /silent keyboard shortcuts

Some users will soon be able to make payments and use GIF and emoticon shortcuts in Messenger as the app keeps rolling out new features.

Messenger has begun rolling out new features, including chat reminder tools, an integrated payments feature and keyboard shortcuts for smartphone users.

Users of the Meta-owned messaging app will now be able to address everyone in their group chat by typing the Slack-style shortcut @everyone. The app already allows users to address a specific person in the chat, but this feature is being introduced so users can issue chat-wide notifications.

According to a blog post from the Messenger team, the new @everyone feature can be used for “group reminders, impromptu get-togethers or when you need to gather the brain trust to crowdsource an answer to a time-sensitive question”.

Another new keyboard shortcut, /silent, can be used when you don’t want members of your chat group to receive a notification about your message. The function is also available on other Meta app Instagram as @silent.

The @everyone and /silent shortcuts are now available to all Messenger users on iOS and Android devices.

Users in the US will also soon be able to send and receive payments in their one-on-one chats in Messenger. The /pay shortcut will be introduced to US Android and iOS Messenger users in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, new /gif, /shrug and /tableflip shortcuts will be introduced for iOS Messenger users.

The /gif shortcut means users can find their chosen GIFs more conveniently, while /shrug and /tableflip will provide throwbacks to the old-school text-based tableflip (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ and shrug ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ emoticons.

Messenger described the feature roll-out as “a new command system to help supercharge your messaging efficiency and add a little extra fun to your experience”.

“Messenger’s new shortcuts will get you there in the shortest number of keystrokes,” it added, noting that more shortcuts will be unveiled later this year.

Messenger has been expanding its capabilities. Last August, it introduced fully encrypted voice and video calls to users.

