Dublin-based Fexillon enters US market through strategic partnership

Fexillon’s services will play a key role in JE Dunn Construction sites across the US worth more than $3bn in value.

Building-tech company Fexillon has announced a strategic partnership that will take its services to the US.

The Dublin-based company has teamed up with JE Dunn Construction, one of the largest construction companies in the US. The partnership means Fexillon will play a crucial role in the roll-out of around 10 mission-critical sites worth $3bn across the US.

Fexillon, formerly called Integrated Facilities Solutions (IFS), works with blue-chip firms in the public and private sectors to provide a more streamlined approach to property management and assist in planning, design, construction, handover, operations and maintenance for building owners and operators.

Fexillon CEO and co-founder Kieran Beggan said the US partnership marks the next step in the company’s expansion and the “ongoing development of Fexillon in North America”.

“Being appointed as a strategic partner to JE Dunn’s build programme, worth $3bn in construction value, underlines our commitment to working together to radically change the construction industry and built environment for the benefit of customers, the occupier and the environment,” Beggan added.

“Fexillon’s pipeline of work is set for exponential growth and reinforces our conviction around the significant future opportunities for the company in the US.”

Fexillon has been expanding over the past 18 months as part of its growth strategy. In May, the company shared plans to establish new offices in the UK and double its headcount by the end of the year.

Last year, it raised €2m in funding through the Davy EIIS Fund to support its expansion into targeted US and European markets.

The company rebranded from IFS to Fexillon last December, when it shared plans to create 100 new jobs over the next three years to help expand its operations in the US, UK and Scandinavia.

Fexillon’s clients include Bank of Ireland, the Mater Hospital, Hines, University of Strathclyde, Dublin Zoo, Fingal County Council and a number of multinational technology companies.

