Fidelity Investments Ireland appoints Lorna Martyn as regional chair

Martyn has been with Fidelity Investments for 18 years and has held several leadership roles in Ireland and the US.

Financial services firm Fidelity Investments Ireland has appointed Lorna Martyn as its regional chair.

Martyn has been with Fidelity Investments for 18 years and has held several leadership roles in Ireland and the US during that time. Her most recent position was head of technology in Ireland, where she helped the division see large headcount growth over the last five years.

Martyn has more than three decades of experience in financial services and telecommunications. She was previously a developer and project lead at Bank of Ireland and project manager at Saville Systems.

Outside of Fidelity, she is actively involved in developing the technology ecosystem in the country as chair of Technology Ireland.

Martyn is also an advocate for inclusion and diversity in STEM. She spearheaded the development of a programme that helped create sustainable change for women in STEM within Fidelity Investments.

This programme helped Fidelity receive a Women in Technology Award from Technology Ireland in 2018, in recognition of “a strong commitment to attracting, retaining and developing women across its workforce”.

Martyn is also a board member of the Irish American Partnership, which supports education and community programmes across Ireland.

“I am delighted to continue my journey at Fidelity Investments Ireland,” Martyn said. “In the 18 years I have spent with the organisation, I have witnessed its evolution from a small technology talent focused presence to a large contributor, bringing unique perspectives based on integration to the European business, research and development landscape.

“In my new role as regional chair, I am excited to continue to help Fidelity Investments Ireland grow and innovate,” she added.

In 2017, Martyn spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about her career journey and how she rose to the position of head of technology at Fidelity Investments Ireland.

Fidelity is a multinational financial services corporation founded in Boston that first moved into Ireland in the mid-1990s. In recent years, it has been growing its technology teams in Dublin and Galway.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.