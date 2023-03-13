Figma appoints Siobhan O’Reilly to lead EMEA team in London

O’Reilly’s appointment to lead EMEA for Figma comes as the software company is in talks to be acquired by Adobe for $20bn.

Irishwoman Siobhan O’Reilly has today (13 March) been named as the new EMEA regional manager for collaborative design software company Figma.

O’Reilly will also serve as VP for sales in the EMEA region. She first joined Figma last May as a director of account management for EMEA.

She made a significant impact in structuring and scaling the company’s team to meet ambitious growth targets across the region. Figma’s EMEA headquarters is based in London.

In her new role, O’Reilly will oversee Figma’s continued expansion, as well as broaden its focus to include more product development teams. She will work as part of the San Francisco-headquartered company’s global executive team.

Prior to joining Figma, O’Reilly held leadership roles at DropBox, where she was UK country manager, head of enterprise and mid-market sales.

She also worked at IT company Meltwater, where she led its growth and customer success functions.

O’Reilly said that she was looking forward to working with Figma colleagues – or “Figmates” – across the EMEA region.

“This is a pivotal time for Figma as we deepen our investment and grow our team further in EMEA,” she added.

As a sign of its commitment to deepening its presence in Europe, Figma said that it will enable data hosting within the EU by the end of this year.

This move is aimed at customers who want to store their data in Europe for regulatory and data security reasons.

Figma has been in the news for other reasons of late, too. The company is embroiled in a controversy alongside creative software giant Adobe, which is trying to acquire it.

Adobe announced last September that it planned to acquire Figma for roughly $20bn.

But last month, the merger faced potential opposition in both the US and the EU.

