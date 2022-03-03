Almost 1.7m Fitbit smartwatches recalled over burn hazard

Owners of Ionic smartwatches from Fitbit are advised to cease using them and arrange a return and refund.

Fitbit is issuing refunds for Ionic smartwatches, which have been recalled due to a risk of overheating.

The recall was issued on Wednesday (2 March) and affects four models of the Ionic smartwatch, detailed below.

Users of these models are advised to stop using the device immediately and contact Fitbit to arrange a return and refund. Fitbit will also offer users affected with a discount on select Fitbit devices, which must be used within 90 days.

The recall follows more than 170 reports of the lithium-ion battery in the Ionic smartwatch overheating. Among these were almost 120 reports of burn injuries, including two instances of third-degree burns and four of second-degree burns.

Fitbit said the voluntary recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution”.

“After a thorough investigation, we determined that in very limited instances, the battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat, posing a burn hazard,” it said in its FAQ on the recall.

Fitbit has sold about 1m units of the Ionic smartwatch in the US while more than 690,000 were sold internationally. It was on sale from September 2017 through to December 2021, though Fitbit ceased production of the device in 2020.

As well as the original version, Fitbit released a special edition Ionic smartwatch co-branded with Adidas in 2018.

Users can identify affected devices by the model number, which is found on the back of the device near where the band attaches to the watch face.

The models affected are:

Ionic FB503CPBU in slate blue and burnt orange

Ionic FB503GYBK in charcoal and smoke grey

Ionic FB503WTGY in blue grey and silver grey

Ionic FB503WTNV (Adidas edition) in ink blue and silver grey

Users can also determine if the Fitbit smartwatch they have is an Ionic model by checking out the connected devices on their app.

Affected users seeking a refund must register their information with Fitbit and follow the steps to verify their account and disable device syncing.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.