Flutter gives Dublin HQ a new touch with contactless store

The Irish betting company has upscaled its Dublin workspace for 1,600 employees, which now includes Ireland’s ‘first fully frictionless’ shop.

Flutter Entertainment, the Irish betting and gaming company, has reopened its global headquarters in Dublin today (15 February) after a multimillion-euro investment.

The seven-floor building, located at the Belfield Office Park in Clonskeagh, comprises 164,000 sq ft of flexible workspace and also includes what has been described as Ireland’s “first fully frictionless” shop.

This convenience store uses technology to make shopping faster for customers. More than 90 cameras and AI combine to allow customers to choose items and pay for them electronically, without having to scan their purchases or stop at a checkout.

Shoppers download an app, scan their phone to enter the store and pick up items that are tracked by the shop’s tech. They are then billed automatically through the app and receive a receipt for the purchases when they leave the shop.

“It’s tracking the products and it’s tracking your figure as opposed to your face,” Stephen O’Sullivan, head of European Workspace at Flutter, told RTÉ News. “It’s focused on the products you pick up and select, as opposed to being focused on you as a customer.”

The Market x Flutter shop, developed by Compass Group, will be open to the public along with Flutter employees and those working in Belfield Office Park.

‘Vision for the future of work’

The refurbished office will have space for 1,600 Flutter employees from its Ireland, UK and international divisions working in Dublin across key functions such as sports trading, technology, product development and innovation.

It is the result of a €15.5m investment from Flutter and an additional multimillion-euro investment from the site’s landlord.

Pádraig Ó Ríordáin, chief legal officer and group commercial director at Flutter, said that the new global headquarters in Dublin “encapsulates Flutter’s vision for the future of work” with significant investments in making it a “modern, agile and flexible workspace”.

“We are proud to be headquartered in Ireland and we look forward to investing in and growing our employee base in Ireland across a wide range of disciplines and to working with and supporting our local communities for many years to come,” added Ó Ríordáin, who is also the executive lead for the Dublin office.

The new headquarters will act as a centre of excellence in technology and innovation for Flutter brands operating in Ireland and the UK, while also supporting highly skilled jobs in Dublin.

Last month, the company acquired online game operator Sisal for €1.91bn to help it expand in the growing Italian betting market.

