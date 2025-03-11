Forcepoint acquires Getvisibility to upgrade AI cybersecurity

The acquisition will further integrate the two parties’ previously existing partnership.

Forcepoint is acquiring Cork-based Getvisibility in a deal that aims to enhance its risk mitigation and security management offerings while speeding up compliance for its enterprise and government clientele.

The acquisition builds on a multi-year partnership between the two firms, which integrated Getvisibility’s artificial intelligence (AI) driven risk visibility and remediation within Forcepoint’s full-lifecycle offering of data security solutions.

Getvisibility’s data security posture management (DSPM) and AI-mesh technology – AI models which improve accuracy and speed in data classification and risk detection – have been a component in Forcepoint’s security approach for more than two years, the companies said in their joint statement.

By strengthening the interoperability between their capabilities, Forcepoint has enabled “seamless discovery, classification, prioritisation, remediation and protection of sensitive data”, they added, which includes personally identifiable information and intellectual property.

The deal, the value of which has not been disclosed, will expand Forcepoint’s cybersecurity offerings across different forms of data sharing, including on devices, cloud applications and generative AI platforms.

“Data is the new currency of business, and every organisation is racing to unlock its value while minimising risk,” said Ryan Windham, the CEO of Forcepoint.

“By further integrating Getvisibility’s AI-driven DSPM and DDR [data detection and response] into our portfolio, Forcepoint is equipping enterprises and governments with the visibility, automation and adaptive controls needed to transform data security from a compliance obligation into a strategic advantage.

“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to helping organisations protect sensitive data at scale, while turning security into a driver of growth and innovation,” he added.

Ronan Murphy co-founded Getvisibility with Mark Brosnan in 2017. Murphy previously founded the London-listed cybersecurity provider Smarttech247.

“From day one, our mission has been to help organisations understand their data risks – because you can’t secure what you don’t see. Real-time risk mitigation is key to preventing breaches before they happen,” Murphy said.

“By joining forces with data security’s original architects, Forcepoint, we’re amplifying our AI-powered insights to help customers and partners pinpoint risk, protecting critical data assets with accuracy and speed that redefine industry standards.”

