Ford hires Apple veteran Peter Stern to build a new team

Stern has been brought in to build a ‘world-class team’ for Ford and previously oversaw various subscription services for Apple.

Ford has hired former Apple executive Peter Stern to lead the newly formed Ford integrated services division.

This new division is focused on making improvements across Ford Blue, Model E and Ford Pro car models by integrating hardware, software and services. Stern has been brought in to build a “world-class team” to create new high-value services for the company.

Stern is the former VP of Apple’s services division, where he oversaw various media subscription services including Apple’s TV+, iCloud, Books, Arcade, One and Fitness offerings. He joined Apple in September 2016 and left in January 2023.

Prior to his work with Apple, Stern worked with Time Warner Cable in a number of management positions, including chief product, people and strategy officer where he oversaw the strategy, corporate development, human resources and key operational initiatives of the company.

In his new position, Stern will report directly to Ford president and CEO Jim Farley as he builds up the new team. Ford said the move is “transformational” and that there is “no one in the world better able than Peter Stern to build this strategically vital part of our business”.

Stern said he was motivated to join the company as he loves creating new services and “this is the perfect chance to do just that”.

“The auto industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, from gas engines to electric vehicles and from human to autonomous driving,” Stern said. “At the same time, the basis for differentiation is shifting from the vehicles alone to the integration of hardware, software and services.

“I’ll be in the middle of something truly historic and am particularly fortunate to do that at Ford, which has been democratising automotive technology for 120 years and counting.”

Last year, Ford revealed it was trialling new tech that uses car headlights to project signs and warnings onto the road in front of a vehicle – so the driver can keep their eyes on the way ahead.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.