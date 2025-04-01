French regulators slap €150m fine on Apple over privacy tool

As widely expected, the French Competition Authority has imposed a fine on Apple related to its App Tracking Transparency system (ATT) introduced in April 2021.

France’s competition authority has fined Apple a relatively modest €150m related to the introduction of its ATT system in 2021. The move was widely expected, although the relatively low sum less so. It is being speculated that the French authorities did not wish to draw the ire of the US administration.

The launch of version 14.5 of the iOS and iPadOS operating systems for its smart mobile devices in 2021 included the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) system. This system involves requesting consent from iPhone and iPad users for the collection of their data on third-party applications in the iOS and iPadOS ecosystem operated by Apple, through the display of a partially standardised window.

“This consent, requested before any use of a newly downloaded application from the App Store, authorises the application in question to collect user data for advertising targeting purposes,” the Authority explained. “If consent is given, the application can access the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), the identifier by which each device can be tracked through its use of third-party applications and sites.

“The ATT framework was seen as an obstacle to the ability to targeted advertising to Apple device users, a major source of funding for application publishers and other online advertising stakeholders,” the authority said. “The ATT request is neither necessary nor proportionate.

“While Apple is free to enact consumer protection rules in addition to those imposed by the regulations, this possibility is on the condition that, given its special responsibility as a dominant operator in the market for the distribution of mobile applications on iOS terminals, Apple reconciles this legitimate objective with compliance with competition law.”

Given the dominance of Apple, it was feared that small publishers funded by advertising would be unfairly hit by the new ‘unnecessary’ privacy system. The authority found that the ATT system imposed by Apple does not allow for the collection of valid consent under applicable law, in particular the French Data Protection Act.

In 2022, the French National Commission for Information Technology and Civil Liberties (CNIL) had pointed out that, in practice, the fact that publishers who wish to do so cannot rely on the ATT request to comply with their legal obligations forced them to continue using their own consent management platforms (CMPs). “This situation leads to a proliferation of consent collection windows, excessively complicating the user experience of third-party apps within the iOS environment.”

The German regulators are also looking into the ATT system and a separate appeal by Apple was recently thrown out by the watchdog, so more fines may be on the way for Apple in Europe.

