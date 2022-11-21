Crypto exchange FTX owes nearly $3.1bn to its top 50 creditors

The top 10 creditors are owed roughly $1.45bn, while recent bankruptcy filings suggest FTX may have more than 1m creditors.

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has revealed that it owes nearly $3.1 billion to its 50 biggest creditors.

FTX shared details on its biggest creditors in a court filing in the Delaware bankruptcy court, with their names redacted.

The documents show the top 10 creditors are each owed between $226m and $100m, adding up to roughly $1.45bn.

the list of the top 50 creditors in the FTX bankruptcy was published today. names have been redacted, but we can see that ten parties have claims between $100M and $226M pic.twitter.com/P0s7lKFMNE — Molly White | @molly0xfff@hachyderm.io (@molly0xFFF) November 20, 2022

FTX announced on 11 November that it had filed for bankruptcy. This move caused a significant fallout in the prices of digital currencies, with bitcoin and Ethereum taking a hit.

The details on the top 50 creditors only scratches the surface of the potential impact FTX could have on the global crypto industry. Recent bankruptcy filings suggest the exchange may have more than 1m creditors, which could mean a massive impact on crypto traders.

The crypto exchange said it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and plans to sell or reorganise some of its businesses, Reuters reports.

The crypto exchange is currently under investigation from multiple authorities, due to claims that the company founder Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF) secretly transferred $10bn of customer funds from FTX to his trading company Alameda.

Earlier this month, a source told Reuters that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating FTX’s handling of customer funds and its crypto-lending activities. Authorities in the Bahamas are also investigating whether any criminal misconduct occurred.

FTX’s Bahamas-based unit filed for bankruptcy protection in the US last week, CNN reports. The authorities in the Bahamas have also taken control of cryptocurrency assets held by FTX for “safekeeping”, Reuters reports.

Last week, a US House committee said that it plans to hold a hearing next month to investigate the collapse of FTX.

FTX was founded in 2019 by SBF, who also co-founded the crypto-focused trading firm Alameda in 2017.

The sudden downfall of FTX has shocked the global crypto industry, as it was very successful in the years after its launch. It reached a valuation of $18bn in a 2021 funding round, which saw backing from major tech investors such as SoftBank and Sequoia.

FTX had more than 1m users on its mobile and desktop platforms at its peak and made more than $1bn in revenue last year, according to 2022 statistics. SBF’s personal wealth grew to more than $16bn during this time.

