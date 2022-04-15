Future Human to partner with IT Ukraine Association in May

Future Human will host a special panel on the future of Ukraine, featuring Tech Link Ukraine’s Neill Dunwoody and IT Ukraine Association’s Konstantin Vasyuk.

The team at Future Human will partner with the IT Ukraine Association for this year’s event, to ensure the innovation sector in Ukraine has a voice.

Future Human will take place on 12 and 13 May at the state-of-the-art Trinity Business School on Pearse Street in Dublin, where international names will share their wisdom on the future of everything.

Produced by Silicon Republic and supported by Aon, along with leading thinkers on entrepreneurship, Web3, climate, future of work and business, the event will host a special panel on the future of Ukraine.

Along with Ireland-based speakers such as Tech Link Ukraine co-founder Neill Dunwoody, IT Ukraine Association executive director Konstantin Vasyuk will be dialled in live to join the panel.

“It was important that at an international event like Future Human, we hear from our peers in the innovation sector in Ukraine at such a dreadful time,” says Ann O’Dea, founder of Future Human and CEO of Silicon Republic.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Konstantin and the team at IT Ukraine, as well as with other players locally like Tech Link Ukraine and Pryvit.ie to ensure our Ukrainian friends and colleagues have a presence and a voice at the event.”

Vasyuk says he is “so pleased that Future Human will be a platform for exploring the future of Ukraine”.

“Especially considering that the future – being the joined values of civilised nations – is exactly what Ukraine is fighting for in the war with russia. I believe at this forward-looking event, we will be able to discuss how Ukrainian tech contributions can inspire the world.”

In Ireland, AWS In Communities is supporting Future Human to bring a group of recently arrived Ukrainian STEM professionals in person to this year’s event for free and many have already received their tickets by applying via Pryvit.

There are still some places remaining in this initiative via a simple application, if you know someone who would benefit from attending.

On Friday (13 May), attendees will get to mingle in smaller groups when the main stage closes early, with a special masterclass programme this year that will include several masterclasses and workshops aimed at recent arrivals from Ukraine.

“We want to ensure our new arrivals get a great welcome into the sector here and make valuable connections, and we’re very grateful to AWS In Communities and Pryvit.ie for supporting us to do this,” says O’Dea.

The main stage programme includes industry leaders such as Aon president Eric Andersen, entrepreneurs including Intercom co-founder Des Traynor and Boundless co-founder Dee Coakley, as well as academic speakers such as Prof Alice Roberts, who is a familiar face from her many TV appearances in the UK. You can find the speaker line-up and programme to date here.

In-person numbers are limited this year, given the ongoing pandemic, but there are general tickets remaining and online tickets will be available right up to the event for those who prefer to partake from home or the office.

Editor’s note: Russia has been written in lowercase to respect the wishes of IT Ukraine Association.

Future Human is Silicon Republic's international sci-tech event focusing on the future of work, climate, entrepreneurship, leadership and the web. The event will take place on 12-13 May 2022, and in-person and online tickets are available at the Future Human website.

