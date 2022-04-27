Future Human aims to break through the hype of Web3 and NFTs

With a lot of ‘extreme chatter’ around Web3, NFTs and blockchain, Future Human is planning to delve deeper into what this all means for the future of the web.

With NFTs and Web3 in equal part grabbing the headlines and alienating the sceptics, Future Human 2022 aims to delve deeper into the future of the web on 12 and 13 May with an expert panel of speakers.

“There’s so much extreme chatter around Web3, NFTs and blockchain and it always seems to be black and white – you love what’s happening or you hate it,” says Future Human curator and Silicon Republic CEO Ann O’Dea.

“We wanted to have a hype-free, thoughtful discussion on this. So, we’ve pulled together a practiced, expert panel for this session and we asked Pete Townsend to chair it with his wealth of knowledge on the sector.”

Townsend is managing director of the Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator, which is based out of Dublin.

He will be joined by Laura Walsh, CEO of Bangkok-based GamiFi, as well as conceptual artist and crypto-art pioneer Kevin Abosch, and Time Digital president Bharat Krish.

A Web3 panel will follow an introductory talk by Krish, who led the TimePieces NFT art initiative and will dial into the event from New York.

Krish is leading digital transformation at media organisation Time and has created an internal start-up called Time Next. Previously the founder and CEO of RefineAI, Krish has leveraged his background in media, management, engineering and AI to help media companies build highly engaging content.

He has more than 18 years of experience in building and leading digital, software, infrastructure and program management teams. Passionate about technology with focus on design, user experience and quality, he has built diverse teams across multiple countries.

He became CTO of Time in 2020, before being named president of Time Digital earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Walsh is the CEO of GamiFi, a launchpad for metaverse, play-to-earn and blockchain-enabled games, tapping into the crypto, e-sports and online gaming communities.

After leaving the United Nations to join the blockchain industry, Walsh gained experience with roles at the NEM Foundation, NEAR Protocol and, more recently, as chief operating officer at Launchpool. She is also a corporate liaison for the Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator.

Finally, Abosch is a conceptual artist and crypto-art pioneer whose work addresses the nature of identity and value by posing ontological questions and responding to sociologic dilemmas.

His work has been exhibited throughout the world in spaces including the State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, the National Museum of China, the National Gallery of Ireland, Jeu de Paume Paris, the Irish Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Vojvodina, the Bogotá Museum of Modern Art, Germany’s Zentrum für Kunst und Medien, and Dublin Airport.

Future Human is Silicon Republic’s international sci-tech event focusing on the future of work, climate, entrepreneurship, leadership and the web. The event will take place on 12-13 May 2022, and in-person and online tickets are available at the Future Human website. For more information, you can also sign up to the Future Human newsletter for event updates and special offers.

