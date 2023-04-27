G2 marketplace expands to Dublin to fuel European growth

Led by Dublin native Gordon Tobin, the new G2 office plans to grow its headcount further to meet customer demand in the EMEA region.

Software marketplace G2 has announced an expansion into Dublin to grow its European presence and reach new customers.

The company has already onboarded new team members in Dublin across sales, marketing, revenue strategy and operations roles. G2 said it will continue growing its headcount to meet customer demand in the EMEA region.

The Dublin office marks G2’s fifth global location, in addition to its Chicago headquarters and offices in London, Bangalore, and Singapore.

Founded in 2012, G2 is a massive marketplace that helps users select the best software through authentic peer reviews. The company claims more than 80m people use its site every year, including employees from Fortune 500 companies.

The marketplace has more than 2m verified reviews on more than 150,000 software products and services to date.

Leading the Dublin team is Gordon Tobin, G2’s VP and general manager of its EMEA operations. Tobin has spent more than 15 years leading teams in LinkedIn, Headspace and G2. The Dublin native has returned back to his home county to help G2’s plans in Europe.

“EMEA regions drive 17pc of the total reviews for G2 as well as 17pc of our revenue,” Tobin said. “As we look to continually increase EMEA’s impact on our business over the next few years, we plan to grow our employee base in Ireland – tapping into the local tech talent – in addition to our already large presence in the UK.”

G2’s Dublin expansion was supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said the expansion “reaffirms Dublin as a centre of excellence in this sector.

“Our location and workforce continue to be a driving force in attracting FDI,” Coveney said. “I wish to thank G2 for their investment and confidence in Ireland by choosing us for this exciting expansion.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.