Gamma maps out international expansion with climate data deal

Dublin-based location intelligence company Gamma will use data from Sust Global to help clients assess climate-related property risks.

The number one marker of value in real estate is ‘location, location, location’ and as the climate crisis continues to threaten regions across the world, location is more important than ever.

That is why Dublin-based location intelligence company Gamma is teaming up with Sust Global to access a treasure trove of climate analytics data. This will help the growing Irish company expand into new markets with its risk assessment service.

Sust Global is a San Francisco-based start-up that provides geospatial climate data and projections across hazards such as wildfires, flooding, cyclones, rises in sea level, droughts and heatwaves, as well as emission-monitoring services.

Founded in 2020, Sust has received funding from the European Space Agency and venture capital firms across the UK, US and EU. The company said it has tripled in size in terms of both employees and revenue within this year alone.

Through this partnership with Sust, Gamma will integrate billions of data points – including a global forest fire model – into its Perilfinder platform. This will enable clients to visual whole new datasets and access to worldwide, forward-looking climate hazard maps.

“Our aim is to make it easy for clients to identify, assess and report on potential property-level climate change risks,” said Gamma chief commercial officer Richard Garry.

“Climate change impacts are increasing all the time and companies need to have a complete overview of all the risks that could impact their operations and portfolios. It’s a challenging time, and everyone must play their part in measuring and reducing climate change impacts. To do that, you need data.”

Gamma will use this partnership with Sust to target financial organisations such as banks, lenders, insurance providers and assessment management companies. It will also target international businesses with multiple property assets, such as real estate and private equity firms.

“Getting access to high-quality data is one part of the puzzle, visualising it is the other part. Having Gamma take our information and make it more accessible and digestible for companies is fantastic,” said Sust chief operating officer Alastair MacGregor.

“As well as helping both of our businesses to expand and grow, this collaboration is delivering valuable insights to companies that need to measure fast-evolving climate change risks and identify strategies to ensure that they can thrive on our changing planet.”

