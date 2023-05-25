Crypto exchange Gemini chooses Dublin as its European HQ

Founded by the famous Winklevoss brothers, Gemini wants to make the most of Dublin’s ‘deep talent pool and thriving start-up scene’.

Gemini announced today (25 May) that Dublin will be its European headquarters as the US crypto exchange looks to expand its footprint in the continent.

The company was founded in 2014 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the famous twins who claimed Mark Zuckerberg stole their idea in founding Facebook.

Gemini lets people buy, hold and sell crypto assets such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It launched its services in Ireland and 11 other EU countries last year.

In July last year, Gemini became the first virtual asset service provider registered by the Central Bank of Ireland, giving it a green light to provide crypto services to individuals and institutions in the Irish market.

Gillian Lynch, who heads Gemini in Ireland and Europe, said that Dublin was chosen because it is “a hub for innovation and technology, with a thriving start-up scene and deep talent pool”.

“As we continue to expand our global footprint, we’re excited to tap into the talent and innovation that Dublin and the Irish market have to offer,” Lynch said at a launch announcement today (25 May).

“We continue to be encouraged by the city’s commitment to fostering innovation by a policy environment which encourages entrepreneurship.”

The event was attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, who said Gemini’s decision to base itself in Ireland is a significant development for innovation in the country.

“[The decision] highlights our competitive offering for the international financial services sector. We take pride in how the sector has grown from 60 staff in Dublin 30 years ago, to approximately 56,000 people around the country working in finance today.”

Together, the entrepreneur twins have founded both Gemini and Winklevoss Capital Management, an investment firm that funds early-stage start-ups. Tyler serves as the CEO of Gemini while his brother Cameron is the president.

“We’re grateful for the support of the Irish government and the IDA as we embark on the next, exciting steps in our journey. We look forward to being a part of and adding to the vibrant tech community in Dublin,” the duo said in a joint statement.

“Crypto is as transformative as the internet, and we are committed to unlocking the opportunities it represents.”

