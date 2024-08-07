Glanua acquires Aqua Operations to expand UK services

Glanua plans to use the capabilities of Aqua Operations to expand its services and reach new clients in both Ireland and the UK.

Galway-based Glanua, a water and wastewater infrastructure company, has acquired Aqua Operations in the UK to reach a wider range of clients.

Glanua said the acquisition will significantly enhance its capacity to scale its industrial division business and increase its presence in the UK’s water and wastewater industry. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition comes less than a month after the Loughrea-based company confirmed it received significant funding from Rabobank to support its expansion plans. The acquisition has grown Glanua’s workforce to 546.

Glanua works with local authorities and private clients in the food and pharma sectors to develop water and wastewater projects. The company also helps municipal, commercial and industrial clients to guarantee environmental compliance, future-proof key infrastructure targets and meet sustainability goals.

It was originally based in Limerick and operated under the name BHSL, but moved its headquarters last year when it rebranded and began a major staff expansion.

By integrating the capabilities of Aqua Operations, Glanua plans to enhance its services and bring comprehensive engineering options to a broader client base in both the UK and Ireland.

“We are very pleased to acquire Aqua Operations which has built a strong reputation for excellence in the water and wastewater sector in a very short time,” said Glanua group MD Karl Zimmerer. “This acquisition creates significant synergies, allowing us to expand our operations and maintenance services in the UK while also enabling Aqua Operations to benefit from our design and build expertise.”

Bradford-based Aqua Operations was founded in 2020 and hit revenues of £15m within four years. The UK-based company will continue to trade under its current name and its founder Jon Waller will remain in a leading role within the business. Glanua said there will be no impact on existing jobs in either Glanua or Aqua Operations from the deal.

“This acquisition will allow us to accelerate our growth and better serve our clients,” Waller said. “I believe Glanua has the expertise and resources to grow Aqua Operations with new investment across all areas of our business.

“As managing director of Aqua Operations, I look forward to working with Karl and the wider Glanua team.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.