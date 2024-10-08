Google ordered to open its app store to rivals

The search giant said it plans to appeal the verdict, claiming the order would put consumers’ privacy and security at risk.

A US judge has ordered Google to make several changes to its app store in order to allow greater competition, including opening it up to rivals.

The ruling stems from a landmark verdict in a legal battle between Google and Epic Games, which can three years after Epic sued the search giant for blocking rivals and stifling competition.

In December 2023, the courts ruled in favour of Epic against Google and found that the search giant had monopoly power when it comes to its Play Store and that it has engaged in anticompetitive practices.

The jury also agreed that Google has unlawfully made a link between the Google Play Store and the Google Play Billing payment services.

Under yesterday’s (7 October) ruling, US district judge James Donato said that, for a period of three years beginning 1 November 2024, Google may not prohibit users from downloading third-party app stores or prohibit the use of in-app payment methods.

The order also restricts Google from making agreements with original equipment manufacturers, such as smartphone makers, not to preinstall app distribution platforms other than Google Play Store.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney posted about the “victory” on X, saying that as the injunction only applies to the US, regulatory battles will continue around the world.

“The Google Play Store injunction lasts for three years,” he said. “This means all app developers, store makers, carriers and manufacturers have three years to build a vibrant and competitive Android ecosystem with such critical mass that Google can’t stop it.”

Google’s VP for regulatory affairs, Lee-Anne Mulholland, said the search giant plans to appeal the decision.

“These changes would put consumers’ privacy and security at risk, make it harder for developers to promote their apps and reduce competition on devices,” she said.

“Ultimately, while these changes presumably satisfy Epic, they will cause a range of unintended consequences that will harm American consumers, developers and device makers.”

Earlier this month Epic Games launched another lawsuit against Google along with Samsung, alleging that the two companies have coordinated their efforts to block competition in app distribution on Samsung devices through the phone maker’s Auto Blocker feature.

