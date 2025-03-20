EU cracks down on Google and Apple under DMA rules

The European Commission wants Apple to increase interoperability, while Google is under fire for favouring its own services over third-party offerings.

Apple and Google are under the European Commission’s microscope for failing to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The DMA takes aim at the market dominance of Big Tech, with one major feature of the regulation being a requirement for interoperability.

For Apple, this means third-party device manufacturers and app developers should be able to access certain iOS connectivity features that were previously restricted to Apple’s exclusive use.

These include features for faster data transfers such as peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections and near-field communication as well as feature that enable easier device set-up such as pairing.

The EU has also advised Apple to improve access to technical documentation on features not yet available to third parties, as well as timely communication and updates, and a more predictable timeline for the review of interoperability requests.

Teresa Ribera, executive vice-president for clean, just and competitive transition in the European Commission, said companies operating in the EU must comply with EU rules regardless of their place of incorporation.

“Effective interoperability for third-party connected devices is an important step towards opening Apple’s ecosystem. This will lead to a better choice for consumers in the fast-growing market for innovative connected devices,” she said.

SiliconRepublic.com has reached out to Apple for comment.

Google under fire

The EU has also sent preliminary findings to Google’s parent company Alphabet for failing to comply with the DMA in its capacity of gatekeeper.

A gatekeeper is a company that has had an annual turnover in Europe of at least €7.5bn in the last three years or market value of at least €75bn in its last financial year and operations in at least three member states.

Designated gatekeepers are subject to strict rules under the DMA, specifically around locking users into their ecosystem and favouring their own products or services.

According to the Commission’s latest findings, Alphabet self-preferences its own services in Google Search over those of third parties, thereby failing to comply with the DMA.

It also said that Google Play falls short of its obligations around allowing third-party developers to inform and steer customers towards alternative cheaper possibilities.

The Commissions preliminary view is that Alphabet “technically prevents certain aspects of steering, for instance, by preventing app developers from steering customers to the offers and distribution channels of their choice”.

It also said that while Alphabet can receive a fee for facilitating the initial acquisition of a new customer by an app developer via Google Play, the fees charged “go beyond what is justified”.

These preliminary findings must be confirmed before they become binding and Alphabet can exercise its rights to defence and reply to the findings.

Oliver Bethell, senior director of competition at Google, wrote in a blogpost that the EU’s findings are “misguided” and that the requested changes “will hurt European businesses and consumers”.

“We will keep engaging with the Commission and comply with its rules. But today’s findings now increase the risk of an even worse experience for Europeans.”

Long-running battles

Big Tech companies such as Apple and Google have been pushing back on EU regulations for several years now. And both were probed for DMA non-compliance in March 2024, along with Meta for its ‘pay or consent’ ad model.

Apple was one of several companies that believe they should not qualify as gatekeepers under the DMA. The company was also fined €1.8bn by the Commission last year for anti-steering provisions that restricted developers from informing iOS users of alternative music subscription options available outside the App Store.

While the iPhone maker made changes last year in order to comply with the regulation, the Commission’s latest guidance suggests it is still falling short.

Google proposed changes to its Search product at the end of last year after some businesses reported a reduction in traffic as a result of recent modifications.

However, Henna Virkkunen, executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy at the European Commission, said the latest preliminary view is that Alphabet still gives favourable treatment to its own services and fails to enable free offers and choice for developers and users in the Play Store.

“Both practices negatively impact many European and non-European businesses that rely on Google Search or Google Play to reach their users in the EU,” she said.

“Ensuring that Alphabet fully complies with the DMA is key to ensure business and innovation opportunities for all providers of digital services.”

