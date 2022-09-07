Google and Meta set to reveal new products this October

Meta is expected to debut its ‘Project Cambria’ VR headset, while Google will share details of its upcoming Pixel products including new smartphones and the Pixel Watch.

Google and Meta are planning to share details of their upcoming products next month.

Google confirmed it will host its Made By Google event on 6 October, where the company will reveal the latest Pixel products, including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch.

The tech giant first teased these Pixel products at a keynote during the Google I/O event in May. The upcoming event is expected to give the full detail of these products, such as pricing and features.

Google said the Pixel 7 phone will run on Android 13 and feature the next generation of the company’s custom mobile chip, Tensor. This in-house chip design was first featured in the Pixel 6, moving the company away from Qualcomm processors.

The Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch by Google and is designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, along with Pixel wireless earbuds.

The in-person event is taking place in New York, while a livestream of the event will start at 10am EST (2pm UTC). Google said in a blogpost that the devices will be available to order on the same day.

Meta’s VR moves

Facebook’s parent company, meanwhile, announced that its virtual Connect conference will take place on 11 October.

This is the same event where the company announced its name change to Meta last year as it shifted focus to the metaverse.

Meta said this year’s conference will reveal updates on the progress the company has made and provide a look at its product plans for the near and distant future.

It is expected that Meta will reveal details about its next VR headset, which the company has been teasing under the codename ‘Project Cambria’.

“We’ll kick things off with a can’t-miss keynote including leaders in the AR, VR and XR space, followed by on-demand developer breakout sessions,” Meta said on its Oculus page.

In May, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a video showcasing the upcoming headset and its mixed reality capabilities, though the device itself was blurred out.

