Google teams up with iFixit to launch Pixel phone self-repair programme

Samsung and Apple have also shared plans for self-repair programmes in recent months.

Tech giant Google is partnering with iFixit to offer spare parts for Pixel phones “later this year” , in a move that will allow users to conduct their own phone repairs.

Google announced on 8 April that Pixel parts will be available for purchase through iFixit’s website in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and EU countries where the phone is available. It will cover models from Pixel 2 to Pixel 6 Pro, along with future Pixel models.

Ana Corrales, COO for Google’s consumer hardware business, said the company wants to make it easier for “independent repair professionals and skilled consumers with the relevant technical experience” to access the Google parts needed to repair Pixel phones.

“We evaluate each new Pixel model on how easy it is to repair so we can reduce the effort, tools, parts and materials involved in the repair process,” Corrales said in a blog post. “We also make training, documentation, tools and spare parts available to our authorised repair partners, and we plan on expanding this availability in the future.”

E-commerce site iFixit provides repair parts and guides for consumer electronics. It said it has been collaborating with Google to improve the repairability of Pixel phones for the last five years.

“If we’re going to build a sustainable electronics industry, consumers must have options to repair products themselves,” iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens said. “Google is making repair more affordable and accessible, even in places without repair shops.”

Corrales said the tech giant is taking other steps to improve sustainability, including plans to have recycled materials in 100pc of Google’s hardware products. The company is also aiming for a zero waste to landfill certification this year and plastic-free packaging by 2025.

With this partnership, Google joins other manufacturers that are looking at self-repair options for their customers. Last month, Samsung announced a similar partnership with iFixit to create a self-repair option for Galaxy phones and tablets.

Meanwhile Apple shared plans at the end of last year to launch a self-service repair option for iPhone and Mac users. This was scheduled to launch early this year, but Apple Insider reports that there has been no update on this service since the initial announcement.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.