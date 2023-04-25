Google is looking to fund women studying computer science in Ireland

The Generation Google Scholarship aims to address the gender imbalance in computer science education by encouraging more women to study in the field.

Google is offering scholarships to ten women studying computer science at undergraduate level in Ireland. The scholarships are worth €5,000 annually for the duration of the degree.

Announced today (25 April), the Generation Google Scholarship 2023 aims to encourage more women to take up computer science, computer engineering and other related fields to further gender equality in the space.

Applications are open until 16 May.

Just about one in five Irish computer science graduates are women, representing a significant gender imbalance in a field that is increasingly crucial for the development of future technologies.

Generation Google, launched in 2020, is hoping to change this. 40 recipients have been awarded scholarships to date, with two now interning at Google’s Dublin campus. The initiative is an extension of a wider, global scholarship programme that awards meritorious women in computer science.

“Since 2020, Google has helped inspire a new generation of women to begin careers in computer science,” said Jessica McCarthy, director of engineering at Google Ireland.

“In that time, our Generation Google Scholarship programme has encouraged women to study in the computer science and engineering fields, offered support and mentorship to women, and helped foster a positive view of the working experience for women in tech.”

The ten scholars will each receive €5,000 each year for the duration of their undergraduate studies. Funds will be distributed to selected scholarship recipients on an annual basis for the duration of the student’s undergraduate programme – for up to four years.

Those applying must be currently enrolled as a first or second year undergraduate student at a university or institute of technology in Ireland and they must intend to continue pursuing their degree in Ireland for at least the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.

Candidates must also be studying computer science, computer engineering or a closely related technical field and be able to demonstrate a strong academic record, leadership qualities and passion for increasing the involvement of women in technology.

