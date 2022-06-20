Google names Vanessa Hartley as MD of its EMEA sales hub in Dublin

Hartley is a graduate of University College Dublin who joined Google in 2014. Prior to her current role, she held leadership positions within the company in Europe.

Waterford-born Vanessa Hartley has been appointed to the role of managing director of Google EMEA’s large customers sales hub in Dublin.

Hartley’s appointment was announced by Google Ireland today (20 June). The facility is focused on helping Google’s largest customers from across the EMEA region with their digital transformation needs. In her new role, Hartley will oversee the hub’s strategy.

“We’ve seen significant shifts in consumer expectations over the past two years and consequently how our customers have reimagined their strategies,” said Hartley.

“In addition, we have many new Googlers who joined over the past two years, so starting the process of returning to the office and engaging our hybrid work model is an exciting moment for our teams. As we do this, we will listen, learn, grow and adapt ­– that’s always been the Google way.”

Hartley joined Google in 2014. Before taking on her current role at the company, she worked in several other EMEA roles including leading central Europe and most recently leading the EMEA central operations and planning divisions.

Hartley holds a degree in International Marketing from University College Dublin. She previously worked at Permanent TSB as its head of personal banking and product strategy. She was also commercial director at Irish Life Health and group marketing director for Aviva Ireland.

Dublin is the location for Google’s EMEA headquarters. The tech giant employs around 8,000 people in Dublin and has several offices in the city.

Earlier this year, Google Ireland received permission from Dublin City Council to build a new campus in the city centre that will accommodate a reported 1,700 workers.

The company will refurbish and extend a building that was the headquarters of the National Treasury Management Agency.

The tech giant also received a special recognition award from IDA Ireland to acknowledge its long investment relationship with Ireland.

