Google-Wiz deal goes ahead in $32bn acquisition

The deal comes less than a year after the Israeli company walked away from a $23bn bid from the tech giant.

Google’s parent company Alphabet has agreed to acquire Wiz for $32bn, just shy of $10bn more than the original deal Wiz walked away from last year.

Founded in Israel in 2020, Wiz is a cybersecurity start-up with a headquarters in New York.

The company provides cloud cybersecurity services for its customers, having grown rapidly in reputation in the four short years since its inception. Last year, it landed in the top 10 of the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100 list, climbing six places in just one year.

In July 2024, reports circulated that Google was in advanced talks to acquire the company for $23bn in order to bolster its cybersecurity offerings.

Later that month, Wiz backed out of the deal, with the CEO citing plans to focus on the start-up’s own goals of an initial public offering (IPO). One source told CNBC at the time that antitrust and investor concerns also contributed to the decision to back out.

However, talks were revived with a new price tag of $32bn and the companies have signed a definitive agreement to go forward with the all-cash deal. Once closed, Wiz will join Google Cloud.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said together, Google Cloud and Wiz will “turbocharge improved cloud security”, while Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said the companies share a joint vision to make cybersecurity more accessible and simpler to use.

In a blogpost, Assaf Rappaport, co-founder and CEO of Wiz, said that while the company has achieved a lot in a short space of time, “cybersecurity moves at warp speed and so must we. The time is now”.

Last November, in between the original talks with Google and the latest deal, Wiz made its own acquisition when it snapped up Dazz, a specialist in security remediation and risk management.

The deal – reportedly valued at $450m – marked the company’s third in a year following Raftt, a cloud-based developer collaboration platform, and Gem Security, a cloud detection and response company.

