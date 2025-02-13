HiveHire and HRLocker merger to provide single HR solution

HiveHire’s hiring functionality ‘was the missing piece in the HRLocker puzzle’, CEO Rynne said.

Recruitment platform HireHive has merged with the HR software solutions provider HRLocker, with both businesses now under Invincible Software Holding’s (ISH) belt.

Early last December, ISH acquired the Clare-based HRLocker, and with HireHive now becoming a HRLocker Group company, more than 3000 of ISH’s customers can avail a “single solution” with an end-to-end HR and recruitment platform to oversee their employee journey, the companies said.

Based in Cork, HireHive is an applicant tracking system (ATS) to help businesses streamline their hiring process. Counting BearingPoint, Voltedge and The Water Project among its clientele, HireHive enables companies to post jobs and manage applications.

While HRLocker provides a SaaS platform with performance management, ATS and time-tracking functionalities for SMEs. Two years ago, the company raised €2m and announced plans to create 50 new jobs by 2025 and expand its customer base in Ireland and the UK.

“The merger between HRLocker and HireHive means customers can expect an enriched platform with new features, improved user experience and a continuation of the unmatched customer experience for which both companies have become so well known,” said Adam Reynolds, the co-founder and managing partner of the UK-based ISH.

“We’re confident the shared success of both businesses will fuel us as we empower organisations to attract, manage and develop talent.”

HRLocker’s CEO Crystel Robbins Rynne said that HireHive’s hiring functionality “was the missing piece in the HRLocker puzzle”.

“As businesses, we already shared a vision of empowering SMEs with innovative HR and recruitment solutions. As Ireland’s largest home-grown HRIS [Human Resource Information System] we are committed to developing cutting-edge solutions to our customers, now with more seamless integration between talent and employee management,” said Rynne, who took over from Adam Coleman just two months ago.

While HireHive’s interim CEO Joe Winthrop said that the merger reflected the market appetite for integrated recruitment and talent management solutions.

“We’ll work closely to offer a complete solution that allows organisations to manage the entire lifecycle, from application to onboarding and the ongoing employee journey.”

