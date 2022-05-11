HP appoints Val Gabriel as managing director for Ireland

Gabriel, who is taking over the role as Gary Tierney retires, is a 25-year veteran of HP with extensive leadership experience.

PC and printer giant HP has appointed Val Gabriel as its new managing director for Ireland, with immediate effect.

Gabriel has extensive leadership experience within HP and has been in the company for 25 years. He is taking over the role from Gary Tierney, who is retiring after working with the company for more than three decades.

“We are thrilled to have Val assume the leadership role as managing director for HP Ireland,” HP managing director for UK and Ireland Dave Prezzano said. “With Val’s extensive leadership experience at HP, we’re confident that he will be instrumental in progressing the continued growth of this highly strategic market.

“I would like to thank Gary for his exceptional contributions and for creating such strong foundations across the business with his leadership in Ireland over the years,” Prezzano added.

Gabriel began his career with HP as a manufacturing engineer in 1997, where he helped ramp up a cartridge manufacturing site in Ireland. He has held a number of leadership positions within HP over the years, including product marketing manager and business management director.

In his most recent role as marketing VP, Gabriel built out HP’s worldwide search marketing function, which covers the company’s full product portfolio.

“Ireland is already a strong and established market for HP, and I look forward to building on the brilliant results that the team has achieved over the last 50 years, particularly in the areas of sustainability, cybersecurity and hybrid working,” Gabriel said.

“HP Inc Ireland is positioned for strong growth with its wide range of product and solutions offerings addressing today’s customer needs, and I’m excited to work with our channel partners and customers to make this opportunity a reality,” Gabriel added.

As part of his new position, Gabriel will be working closely with HP Ireland sales lead Neil Dover to build closer relationships with external partners and customers.

