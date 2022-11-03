HPE Ireland appoints Ray McGann as new managing director

McGann has worked with the company since 2005 and now plans to ‘cement HPE’s position as a trusted partner’ for its Irish customers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has appointed Ray McGann as the new managing director of its Irish operations.

In this role, McGann will oversee HPE Ireland’s relationships with customers, partners and Government organisations. He will also be responsible for more than 600 staff in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland across sites in Leixlip, Galway and Cork.

McGann started with HPE in 2005, joining the company’s financial services branch (HPEFS) as an EMEA customer services regional manager. Before this, he had worked in various management roles in tech companies such as Lucent Technologies and Compaq.

In 2020, McGann began leading the HPEFS team responsible for worldwide enterprise asset management. In this role he developed a global change management plan, while coaching customers and partners on the best practices in sustainable use and reuse of IT assets.

Marc Waters, HPE MD for the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa, said McGann’s promotion reflects the very strong presence that HPEFS has in Ireland.

“Ray is incredibly motivated to take the role and deliver on the vision he has for Ireland,” Waters added. “He has our full support and will have an incredibly positive impact on our organisation both internally and very importantly in the market with the customers and partners.”

McGann said his primary goal in the new role is to “cement HPE’s position as a trusted partner” for Irish customers and partners, and to boost customer satisfaction and drive growth.

“The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform will be crucial to our success, helping customers unify their multi-generation IT strategy with a consistent cloud experience across all their applications and data, as well as enabling them to manage their IT estate in a more sustainable fashion,” McGann added.

HPE launched GreenLake for the European market in 2020 with data centre company Interxion Ireland.

McGann succeeds Maeve Culloty, who has been HPE Ireland MD since 2019. She is taking on a new role reporting to HPE’s CEO Antonio Neri as his chief of staff.

In 2020, Culloty and Interxion Ireland MD Séamus Dunne spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about the cloud service offering and why the future of data storage could be hybrid.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.