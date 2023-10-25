Huawei Ireland appoints Calvin Lan as its new CEO

Lan has been with Huawei for more than 20 years, holding senior positions for the tech giant in various countries.

Huawei has appointed veteran employee Calvin Lan to become the new head of its Irish operations.

Lan’s previous role was the director of the KPN key accounts department, where he managed relations with the Dutch telecom company. He is now replacing Tony Yangxu, who held the position of Irish CEO for more than three years.

Lan has been with Huawei for more than 20 years since joining the company as a project manager in 2001. Since then, he has held various senior positions across the world for the multinational, including roles in China, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

He joined the company’s operations in the Netherlands in 2017, becoming a director for the Vodafone department before leading the KPN department in 2020. During this period, KPN got the top spot in Ookla speedtests in the Netherlands for three years in a row.

“As a trusted partner in Ireland for nearly 20 years, Huawei is proud of our Irish business and our integral contribution to Ireland’s digital ecosystem,” Lan said. “Our products and solutions help empower Ireland’s mobile and broadband networks while we continue to focus on creating value for our customers and partners while putting an emphasis on our decarbonisation efforts.

“Our significant CSR initiatives and STEM programmes – including our flagship Seeds for the Future programme – are positively impacting local communities and fostering vital tech skills across Ireland. I look forward to working with the experienced Huawei team here as we embrace innovation and connectivity in Ireland into the future.”

Huawei has invested heavily into its Irish operations in recent years. The company announced its first European cloud centre in Dublin last year, which included a €150m investment.

In July, the senior director of Huawei’s Ireland Research Centre, Kevin McDonnell, spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about its automation and AI breakthroughs.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.