Huawei launches GT 3 smartwatch in Ireland with a focus on health

Huawei has launched one of its newest smartwatch models in Ireland, the GT 3, which has a focus on health monitoring for users.

The new watch was designed to be lighter and thinner than previous GT models. It comes in 46mm and 42mm sizes, with two design options for the 46mm and three for the 42mm.

Speaking at a launch event in Dublin yesterday (27 January), Huawei Ireland country director Adam Liu said the company has tried to bring a “full category” in this watch to satisfy users, with a classical design and a focus on health.

The biggest difference between the two models is the battery life. While the 46mm watch has a 14-day batter life, the 42mm has seven to eight days of battery life with typical use.

The Chinese tech giant described the GT 3 – priced from €229 – as a “breakthrough in health monitoring and scientific training”, with a heart monitoring system that is “drastically improved” compared to the previous generation.

A new feature called the Healthy Living Shamrock lets users create customised health reminders such as daily water intake, early sleep reminders and exercise quotas to keep better track of their daily health.

Karl Henry and Anna Geary, personal trainers known for their work in RTÉ’s Operation Transformation, spoke positively about their experience with the watch. They praised the Healthy Living Shamrock app, with Geary adding that helps users know when they need to take a rest day and better understand their body.

Positive Outlook

Liu spoke positively about Huawei’s future in Ireland. He said the company had a strong ranking in the global wearables market in 2021, which has given the company confidence to invest more in the Irish market.

At the end of last year, Huawei anticipated a 29pc drop in its annual revenue compared to 2020. Rotating chairman of Huawei Guo Ping said this year “will come with its fair share of challenges”.

“An unpredictable business environment, the politicisation of technology, and a growing deglobalisation movement all present serious challenges,” Ping said in a New Year letter to employees.

Last November, the US signed legislation to tighten restrictions for Chinese telecom giants such as Huawei and ZTE.

