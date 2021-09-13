HubSpot to open first UK office in London as it aims to triple headcount

The company plans to employ 70 people in the UK initially, adding to its existing workforce of 1,500 across Europe.

HubSpot, the consumer relationship management software company, has announced the opening of its first UK office in London.

The company has a large presence in Europe already with 1,500 employees across four existing locations. Its first European office opened in Dublin in 2013, and has since been supplemented by bases in Berlin, Ghent and Paris. The majority of its European workforce is based at its growing EMEA headquarters in Ireland.

HubSpot employs 5,000 people worldwide currently and plans to triple that number to at least 15,000 by the end of 2024.

The new London location will initially hire 70 people and the company said it is “committing to hiring employees across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland”. Recruitment is expected to begin in October.

HubSpot said it has fully committed to a hybrid working model since the beginning of the pandemic, which will continue into the future. Employees will be able to choose between working in the office, working remotely, or a flexible mixture of the two.

Christian Kinnear, managing director at HubSpot for the EMEA region, commented: “This is a pivotal time for HubSpot. Our growth in Europe has exceeded our expectations, which is a testament to the team and their hard work in building world-class products and delivering exceptional service to our customers.

“We’ve been helping businesses in the UK for more than 10 years, but our needs and those of our customers are changing. While our presence in Dublin has supported our growth in the UK well, we are now ready and excited to take the step through local presence and more face-to-face customer engagement.”

HubSpot has more than 121,000 customers in 120 countries using its software for marketing, sales and customer service, which is available in six languages. Its customers include the World Wildlife Fund, Suzuki, Revolut, VMware, Skyscanner and SoundCloud.