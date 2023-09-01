Ibec tech business awards open for applications

The annual awards celebrate success, innovation and business growth in Ireland’s tech sector.

Technology Ireland, the Ibec group representing the tech sector, has today (1 September) launched the 31st annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards.

Formed in 2017 from a merger of ICT Ireland and the Irish Software Association, Technology Ireland claims to be the largest and most influential business organisation representing the Irish tech sector.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate innovation, success, diverse collaborations and company growth.

There are 11 award categories – five are open to Irish-owned companies and six are open to Irish and FDI companies. Categories include Digital Technology Company of the Year, Technology Innovation of the Year and Women in Tech Company Initiative.

There will be 33 judges across the 11 award panels, made up of CEOs, CFOs and entrepreneurs across the industry, state agencies and sponsors.

Speaking at the launch of the awards, director of Technology Ireland Una Fitzpatrick remarked on the challenges faced by tech in recent years, highlighting the sector’s “proven track record of resilience and adaptability in times of uncertainty and strain”.

She said there was a “responsibility to ensure those working in the industry receive the recognition and support required to rebuild, grow and prosper.

“These awards offer a significant opportunity to express appreciation for those paving the way.”

Marie Treacy, technology sector leader and partner at EY (one of the awards’ sponsors) welcomed the awards as a way to showcase Ireland “as a vibrant and dynamic global hub for technology and innovation”.

“Digital transformation is now central to the operation of organisations large and small, and it is innovative and agile companies that will continue to power this transformation and shape the future,” she added.

Open to both Ibec members and non-members, the awards are free to enter and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Mansion House, Dublin on 17 November. To enter and for more information, visit the Technology Ireland website.

The awards are sponsored by EY Ireland, Fidelity Investments, IDA Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, FIT and Technology Ireland.

Last year, compliance management software company MyComplianceOffice (MCO) was crowned Technology Company of the Year. Past winners include Keywords Studios, Global Shares, Fenergo and eShopWorld.

