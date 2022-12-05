Dublin’s iCabbi continues Nordic expansion with Cabonline deal

The company provides a cloud-based dispatch tech platform that enables taxi companies to automate and optimise their operations.

Irish tech company iCabbi continues its expansion into the Nordics, upping operations in Finland, and breaking ground in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, after winning its bid to provide taxi booking and dispatch technology solutions to the largest taxi company in the region, Cabonline.

Cabonline has a fleet of 4,600 vehicles across the Nordic region, delivering around 16m trips per year. Owned by HIG Capital, with an ESG bond publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange in Stockholm, Cabonline had revenues of some €413m in 2021.

Established back in 2009, iCabbi has expanded into the largest dispatch technology provider in the world, powering approximately 100,000 taxis every day in Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Finland, where it competes with major global rideshare players like FreeNow and Uber.

It provides a fully cloud-based dispatch taxi technology platform that enables taxi companies to automate, optimise and grow their operations. Further iCabbi expansion into Europe will take place in the coming months starting with the Netherlands and Italy.

“iCabbi is delighted to be chosen as the technology partner of choice by the largest taxi operator in the Nordics, Cabonline,” said iCabbi CEO and co-founder Gavan Walsh. “We’re both ambitious companies, looking to push the boundaries of efficiency, innovation and scale for taxi and mobility services.”

iCabbi announced it had processed 1bn bookings on its platform earlier this month. The company has significant R&D investments planned, which will see its product innovation team grow by 50 people over the next 18 months. This recruitment drive is already underway.

Speaking to Silicon Republic’s Ann O’Dea at Slush in November, Walsh said that while taxi is a local business, taxi companies need “world-class technology to meet passenger expectations”.

“That’s what iCabbi gives our customers, tools to compete, and we’re constantly striving to find ways to make taxi companies better and better.”

