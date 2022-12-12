Slower growth likely in 2023 as companies exercise caution, says IDA report

IDA Ireland reported positive end-of-year employment results for 2022, but an air of uncertainty hangs in the balance for 2023 – especially given the recent tech lay-offs.

According to the 2022 edition of IDA Ireland’s annual employment survey, there was a 9pc increase in total employment in its client companies over the past year.

IDA Ireland is the Government agency responsible for foreign direct investment, development and job creation.

Its latest report said total employment for client companies in Ireland stands at 301,475. It also said that many of the investments it won in 2022 were new name investments.

However, the modest increase in employment across its client companies comes at a time when many of the Big Tech heavy hitters have been announcing job cuts across Ireland.

The report’s results are only preliminary and do not go beyond 31 October 2022. This means it precedes many of the lay-offs announcements and the true measure of the impact of these cuts will only be known once the report is adjusted to account for them.

Meta, Stripe and Twitter are just some of the big names that have said they are laying off Irish staff since October. Even indigenous Irish companies like successful unicorn Wayflyer are laying off staff in Ireland and elsewhere.

While IDA Ireland’s report said that job losses remained at “historically low levels” in 2022 the agency was forced to address the recent spate of lay-offs by Big Tech players.

Mary Buckley, interim CEO at IDA Ireland, acknowledged that “the challenging and volatile international environment that we saw in 2021 escalated this year.”

Outlook for 2023

IDA Ireland also reported what it called record level results in 2021, with FDI employment at an all-time high that year compared to others.

While both Buckley and Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar were keen to highlight the positives of this year’s results, they said that the outlook for 2023 was not so rosy.

Varadkar said the report showed that “Ireland continues to be seen as a location of choice for new investors and long-established companies who chose to reinvest in substantial expansions of their operations here.”

However, he also said that “Ireland has not been immune to the challenges created by global events of recent months, and we expect those to continue into 2023.”

“I know it’s a difficult time for people working in tech companies as we enter the Christmas and New Year period. My office is in close contact with the companies involved and we are working with them to minimise the impact on people’s livelihoods and the wider economy.”

Not dwelling on the tech job losses, Varadkar highlighted that there was “a good pipeline” of new investments from sectors such as life sciences, manufacturing and aviation to come in the next few months.

FDI will remain central to the Government’s economic strategy over the next few years, Varadkar added.

He also said that he was happy with the spread of investment in regions outside Dublin, adding that continued development of this would be prioritised for the future.

Cautious approach amid uncertainty

Buckley said she predicts companies will “adopt a cautious approach, so slower growth is likely in 2023 with less clarity in H2 of next year.”

“The now evident severe headwinds facing the global economy in 2023 means we will have to work harder than ever in the year ahead to win new investment. Our FDI base of companies is also subject to these headwinds.”

Buckley promised that IDA Ireland will remain close to its clients “at this time of uncertainty and support them as companies review their global cost base to remain competitive.”

Like Varadkar, she remained positive overall: “We continue to see opportunities across and within our sectors of focus, which we believe remain well aligned to the global economy of today and well positioned to succeed in the transformed economy of the future. At the same time, we will continue to seek out and exploit opportunities in new and emerging growth areas in an evolving investment landscape.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.