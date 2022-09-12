IDA Ireland launches diagnostic tools to future-proof multinationals

The agency said its two online tools will highlight strengths within a company and identify areas for improvement as it looks to boost digital transformation.

IDA Ireland has launched two self-assessment tools for its client companies to help build their technology capabilities.

The online tools are designed to help businesses assess the current activities that enable advanced manufacturing or digitalisation of services. The aim is to highlight strengths within a company and identify gaps for improvement.

IDA Ireland said these tools will also help companies prioritise activities that build future capacity for successful digital transformation and growth.

The diagnostic tools are aimed at companies that want to increase their organisational resilience and become more sustainable. One of the main functions of the new tools is to provide recommendations or an action plan for future-proofing multinational companies in Ireland.

The first tool is designed to assess the maturity of disruptive digital and sustainable technologies within manufacturing organisations. The second tool assesses the digitalisation maturity of service organisations.

IDA Ireland’s divisional manager of life sciences talent transformation and innovation, Michael Lohan, said supporting company transformation is one of the key elements of the agency’s Driving Recovery and Sustainable Growth strategy.

“These diagnostic tools will help our clients to establish their current and future technology and talent or skills needs,” Lohan added. “This will be essential in positioning them for growth as technology adoption and digital transformation accelerates.”

Companies can access the two diagnostic tools by contacting their IDA Ireland project executive.

IDA Ireland had considerable success in retaining foreign direct investment (FDI) during the pandemic, with a record number of jobs at multinationals reported in Ireland last year.

The agency said it is now focused on supporting clients’ transformation to enhance competitiveness with digital and sustainable technologies.

Earlier this year, IDA and Skillnet Ireland revealed that they are working together on a strategy designed to help FDI companies looking to attract and retain talent. In July, Skillnet reported record levels of engagement with its skills and training initiatives, as Irish businesses upskill in areas such as digitalisation, leadership and sustainability.

