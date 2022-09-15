How the €405m Instagram fine compares to other Big Tech GDPR penalties

The fine issued by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission was substantial, but it was not the highest ever penalty since GDPR was introduced.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has today (15 September) announced its decision regarding its inquiry into Meta-owned Instagram.

Earlier in the month it was revealed that the DPC was to impose a fine of €405m on the company for breaching GDPR.

The data watchdog said the breach of Instagram users’ rights concerned minors and their privacy. It included the publication of kids’ email addresses and phone numbers in some cases.

While this fine is significantly higher than any the DPC has imposed on Meta-owned platforms in the past, it is not the highest ever in the history of GDPR. Statista has compiled a list of fines against big tech companies under the regulations.

Last July, Luxembourg’s data watchdog issued the European branch of Amazon a fine of roughly $740m in current prices for “non-compliance with general data processing principles”, according to the GDPR Enforcement Tracker by CMS Law.

In US currency, the DPC’s penalty for Instagram is $402m, meaning it is the second-highest fine of its type since GDPR was introduced.

The third place on the list of highest fines goes to WhatsApp, another Meta-owned company. It was fined €225m by the DPC. The watchdog also imposed a smaller fine on Meta for €17m, but that does not make Statista’s list.

Google was penalised three times for violating the GDPR, as were Facebook and Swedish fashion company H&M.

The DPC originally began its investigations in September 2020. It had its suspicions around Instagram’s user registration process, but its inquiry began in earnest in response to a tip off from US data scientist David Stier.

The subsequent inquiry examined a number of issues, including the public disclosure of email addresses and phone numbers of children using the Instagram business account feature. It also looked at a public-by-default setting for personal Instagram accounts of children.

Following its investigation, the DPC submitted a draft decision to all peer regulators in the EU under Article 60 of the GDPR in December 2021. Six of these national regulators raised objections to the DPC’s draft decision. The DPC was unable to reach consensus with the regulators on the subject matter of the objections. It referred the case to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB).

The EDPB adopted its binding decision on the case in July. It rejected a considerable quantity of the objections. However, it upheld objections requiring the DPC to amend its draft decision to include a finding of infringement of Article 6(1) GDPR and to reassess its proposed administrative fines on the basis of this additional infringement.

The DPC incorporated these amendments, before issuing its decision which it adopted on 2 September. The decision records findings of infringement of Articles 5(1)(a), 5(1)(c), 6(1), 12(1), 24, 25(1), 25(2) and 35(1) of the GDPR.

The DPC’s original draft decision had recommended a fine of up to €405m. Having taken into account the EDPB’s binding decision, the fine imposed on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited (Instagram) totals €405m, including a fine of €20 million for the infringement of Article 6(1).

In addition to these administrative fines, the DPC has also imposed a reprimand and an order requiring Meta Platforms Ireland Limited to bring its processing into compliance by taking a range of specified remedial actions.

