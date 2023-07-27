Integrity360 acquires Advantio to expand across Europe

The deal gives Integrity360 new facilities across Europe and 115 extra staff, boosting its ambitious expansion strategy.

Irish cybersecurity company Integrity360 has acquired Advantio for an undisclosed amount, as it continues its strategy of rapid expansion.

The addition of Advantio is expected to bring the group’s revenues to roughly €115m this year and expands the total number of employees to around 450.

Advantio is a Dublin-headquartered cybersecurity company that employs roughly 115 people worldwide. Founded in 2009, Advantio has gathered more than 250 clients worldwide and has facilities in Italy, Spain, the UK, Lithuania and Ukraine.

The company’s services include payment card industry (PCI) compliance, cybersecurity testing, risk and assurance and managed detection and response (MDR). Integrity360 said these services are both expansive and complimentary to its own offerings.

Integrity360 executive chair Ian Brown said combining the two companies will create a “powerhouse of technical cyber and security payments expertise” for their clients.

“The enhanced group will now significantly expand our existing activities and cyber services throughout continental Europe and further develop Advantio’s considerable expertise in PCI compliance,” Brown said. “We look forward to delivering our expanded and extensive range of services for the benefit of our combined customers over the coming weeks and months.”

Advantio’s security operations centre (SOC) in Naples will be combined with Integrity360’s three SOCs in Dublin, Sofia and Stockholm to provide an expanded range of managed services for the two companies’ clients.

A growing expansion spree

Integrity360 provides a range of professional, support and managed cybersecurity services and has been on a path of expansion in recent years. In 2017, it snapped up IT security specialist Metadigm.

In 2021, Integrity360 received a major strategic investment from London-based private equity firm August Equity as part of a growth and expansion plan that aims to build its brand internationally.

The company went on a hiring spree across Ireland and the UK following the funding boost. In February 2022, Integrity360 acquired fellow cybersecurity player Caretower, supporting its expansion in the UK and Bulgaria.

In May, the Irish-headquartered company acquired NetSecure, which gave Integrity360 a new platform and a means to expand in the Nordic region.

