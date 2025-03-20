Integrity360 expands in France with Holiseum acquisition

The addition of Holiseum will bring Integrity360’s group revenues to €160m and grow the team to more than 700 employees.

Irish cybersecurity company Integrity360 has today (20 March) announced the acquisition of French cybersecurity firm Holiseum for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is part of Integrity360’s plan to further expand into mainland Europe.

Holiseum is a Paris-based cybersecurity company, founded in 2018, that offers a range of IT consultations and services. By acquiring Holiseum, Integrity360 will bring its group revenues to at least €160m and grow its workforce to more than 700 people, as well as offer new services focused on operational technology (OT) and internet of things.

Integrity360 plans on using the acquisition to add to its existing services within the cybersecurity space, for example, cyber risk and assurance, cybersecurity testing, incident response, infrastructure, Microsoft cyber, payments compliance and a range of cybersecurity managed services including managed detection and response solutions.

Holiseum has several high-profile security accreditations from groups such as the National Cybersecurity Agency of France and the organisation will continue to work out of its three France-based locations. Its existing 32-person team will be expanded in France and across all other Integrity360 markets.

Additionally, Holiseum’s headquarters in Paris will form a new regional hub for Integrity360 and later in the year a Paris-based security operations centre (SOC) will be launched to join its existing network of the six other SOCs in Dublin, Stockholm, Naples, Sofia, Madrid and Cape Town.

Ian Brown, the executive chair at Integrity360, commented: “We are very excited to be welcoming the team from Holiseum to Integrity360. We are highly impressed with the track record, achievements and skills of the Holiseum team in critical and industrial infrastructure which will be highly complementary to the existing capabilities of the group.”

An Nguyen and Faiz Djellouli, the founders and directors of Holiseum, also commented, stating: “Our skills combined with those of Integrity360 will provide an extension of our portfolio of services for OT environments. This is really great news for our employees and customers and the whole team at Holiseum are really looking forward to working closely with Ian and the wider Integrity360 team over the coming years.”

In August of 2024, Integrity360 acquired Grove, a South African cybersecurity and cloud services company. The acquisition gave Integrity360 a boost of roughly 600 customers across 51 countries and the ability to expand its SOC business, bringing its expected group annual revenues to approximately €130m.

